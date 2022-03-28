400 home subdivision planned for Blythewood

The houses are planned to be built on over 200 acres off of Swygert road.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A new subdivision is being planned in a rural portion of Blythewood.

The development is expected to have nearly 400 new houses within 262 acres on Swygert Rd near Mt. Valley.

"You grow up here your whole life, you just like to see things stay the same but you can’t stop everything," said Danny Hartness.

Hartness lives across the street from the proposed development, and has been at his home in Blythewood since 1974.

"I’m not really excited about it, when you live out here in the country, what we consider the country, now it’s just gonna develop and traffic is going to pick up and it’s not gonna be the same anymore," Hartness said.

Currently the property is zoned for single-family homes. Some neighbors like Mark Johnston worry this development will change the look of the area.

"If you look at all the houses here, they’re all 2-3 acre lots, if they kept it rural like that, it would be fine," Johnston said.

He has put up signs and handed out flyers in his community to try to inform neighbors about this potential development.

"You might not be able to stop it, but you can still make phone calls to people and express your opinions," Johnston said.

The Vice President of Land Development, Bill Dixon told News 19, a survey of the property and the contract with developer, Mungo Homes has been completed.

A traffic study is being done to assess how many cars will be added on the road if the 400 home development is approved.

Carmen Carree also lives in the Blythewood community and supports the project.

"The traffic is gonna be an issue no matter where you go," Carree said. "When we first moved out to Blythewood, we didn’t have as much traffic, but it’s something that you have to deal with."

Carree said without residential growth, local businesses wouldn't be open.

"If it wasn't for growth, my family wouldn't be out here. As a matter of fact, many families wouldn't be in Blythewood and I am actually for more houses in Blythewood because I have more hopes for more stores and stuff like that," Carree said. "To have more growth, is more business, especially for the local businesses around Blythewood. I think that the businesses probably welcome it."