GRANT, Michigan — Grant Public Schools has announced their decision regarding the mural painted by a student in the health center inside Grant Middle School.

The school released a statement Thursday saying the mural will remain, with some adjustments.

At the student artist's request, the mural will be returned to its original design, which was submitted and approved by administration.

The mural sparked controversy earlier this week, after some parents in the district claimed the art includes "witchcraft."

In the statement released from the school, they say they've been working in good faith with all parties involved to reach a positive resolution.

"As was mentioned in the communication yesterday, all parties involved have been working together in good faith to come to a positive resolution that brings us together. We applaud the many individuals who have offered support, advice, and their opinions regarding this matter.

After careful consideration and discussion with our students, staff, Board, and community members, it has been agreed upon that the mural will remain with some adjustments. At the student artist’s request, the mural will be returned to its original form as originally submitted and approved by the Administration.

At Grant Public Schools, we are committed to promoting civility, respect, understanding and inclusion. We do not condone, and we will not tolerate discrimination, harassment or bullying whether in word, deed or on social media.

I’d like to thank those who shared their thoughts on this matter with respect and civility, and I appreciate all parties for coming together to learn, gain understanding, find common ground, and reach a resolution that allows us to return to our mission of educating all students so they can succeed."

It was painted by a high school student who won a contest. Parents are upset over several parts of the mural, including a transgender flag, a mask they say is a picture of Satan and a symbol a few said is from witchcraft.

The artist was present at a school board meeting Monday, Oct. 10, and explained the mask as a character from a video game she likes. The symbol is the Hamsa hand, an ancient sign of protection in multiple cultures.

She left the room in tears during the meeting after concerned parents claimed she painted the mural with ill intentions. A friend of her family says the teen's parents fear for their daughter's safety in the community.

