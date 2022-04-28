State lawmakers have picked who will be the new House Speaker

He replaces Jay Lucas, who announced in April that he would both be stepping down as House Speaker

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State Rep. Murrell Smith is the new speaker of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Members voted Thursday morning in favor of Smith, a Republican from Sumter County, to be the leader of the chamber. He will officially take over those duties at 5:01 p.m. on May 12.

Smith got a standing ovation from the House members after the announcement of the election was made.

He replaces Jay Lucas, who announced in April that he would both be stepping down as House Speaker and leaving the legislature at the end of May.

“The role of House Speaker is a great honor and a great responsibility that carries with it a distinguished history," Lucas said in a statement. "I have had the personal privilege of working closely with Murrell over the past 22 years, and I have learned a great deal about his character and skill. I have seen the dedication he gives, not only to our state and to this Body, but to each and every member seated in this Chamber today. I know Murrell is the right person to lead the House and guide it on the best course for our beloved state.”

Smith's election wasn't a surprise, as he'd seemed to be the pick since Lucas announce he would be leaving. “You have a great speaker in Jay Lucas and a great speaker-in—waiting, soon to be speaker-elect in Murrell Smith,” said Rep. Gary Simrill, the House Majority Leader, back in April.

Smith has been in the House since 2001 and has served on numerous committees. Since 2018, he's been the chairman of the influential Ways and Means Committee, which is responsible for drafting up the state budget. Because a House Speaker can't be on a committee, he resigned that post before taking the new job.