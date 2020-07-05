COLUMBIA, S.C. — MUSC is offering free walk-up and drive-thru COVID-19 testing for people in Columbia.

The temporary site was previously located at Eau Claire High School, but that location will not reopen this week, according to MUSC.

A temporary MUSC Health testing site is open in Columbia at Rice Creek Elementary School, 4751 HardScrabble Road.

The site will be open Wednesday, May 6, Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8. According to MUSC, after May 8 they will evaluate the need for continued operation of this site or make a determination to move to another temporary, community location in the Columbia area. This site operates from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

