MUSC Health looking to hire nurses at Tuesday job fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're a nurse looking for a job, this event is for you.

SC Works Columbia will be hosting an in-person and virtual recruitment event for MUSC Health on Tuesday, April 27.

MUSC Health is looking to fill several nursing positions at MUSC Health locations in the state. LPN’s to DNP’s of any experience level are encouraged to attend. MUSC is also willing to speak with anyone graduating from school in May 2021. Offers will be made as soon as the next day.

Applicants can apply for the positions on SC Works Online Services (SCWOS) by searching Job Order #1056162.

If attending in person, attendees should bring a mask, their resume, and dress professionally.

MUSC Health Recruitment Event

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

SC Works – Columbia

700 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29201

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

You can also attend virtually through the Microsoft Teams link here.