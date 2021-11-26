MUSC lawsuit accuses doctors of taking data to rival hospital

Trident says doctors frequently change affiliations and the 'last-minute' lawsuit is trying to keep patients away from their doctors.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Medical University of South Carolina alleges in a lawsuit that a group of its cancer doctors has used confidential information to try to set up a treatment facility at a rival hospital.

The Charleston-based university hospital is suing six of its departing doctors and the company that owns North Charleston-based Trident Medical Center.

MUSC wants a judge to stop the plan to establish a head and neck cancer treatment facility at Trident. The hospital says the doctors and Trident are recruiting away other staff in an effort to impede MUSC's own center.