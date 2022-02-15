Have you seen him? Myrtle Beach man visiting Sumter County goes missing

Deputies say Lester "Keke" McMickell was last seen leaving a family member's home along Edgehill Road on Monday.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's assistance to find a missing Myrtle Beach man was visiting family in Sumter County.

Deputies say 59-year-old Lester McMickell, who goes by the nickname "Keke," was last seen leaving a family member's home along Edgehill Road around 1 p.m. on Monday, February 14, and his friends and family have not had contact with him since.

McMickell, who has gray hair and brown eyes, stands 6'4" tall and weighs around 225 lbs., according to authorities.

Deputies say McMikell was last seen wearing a light green True Carolina t-shirt, with a Duke's Mayonnaise logo on the back, over a long-sleeve green shirt, khaki shorts and gray and white shoes.

McMikell was seen driving driving his dark red Chevy S-10 extended cab truck with SC Tag VEA 947. The truck has black rims, a black bed toolbox and a Gamecock front logo plate.

Deputies say McMikell left his phone behind and has not been located since leaving. His current home is Myrtle Beach, but authorities say he has not returned home so far.

If you see McMikell or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000.

