Myrtle Beach mayor hopes mask order will help keep visitors safe over holiday

Myrtle Beach mask ordinance went into effect right before Fourth of July weekend.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach has a mask ordinance just in time for the many visitors they expect over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

"Unfortunately I think the mindset is when your on vacation you just want to be free and do what you want to do," Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said.

You can now add Myrtle Beach to the list of cities across the state with a mask order requiring people to wear a face covering in public.

"We really think that is going to help a lot with getting voluntary compliance of our visitors as well as our businesses and our residents," Bethune said. "We see millions of people a year in Myrtle Beach and we are happy to have them here, but we want people to come responsibly and keep our community safe and we want them to go home safe."

Bethune said so far most residents and business owners have worn masks, but visitors haven't been as compliant.

"Our COVID numbers actually were really well in control until we opened back up and people started coming here from other areas," Bethune said. "I think it's irresponsible to place blame on whether people brought the virus here with them or whether they got it here and took it home because there is no way to know that."

Bethune said she is hopeful everyone will follow the order while having a fun but safe Fourth of July weekend.

"I'm a firm believer that people spread this virus not places, so it's not about Myrtle Beach, it's about people coming here and not following the guidelines," Bethune said. "Just be respectful of the rules that are in whatever area it is that you are visiting."