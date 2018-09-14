Myrtle Beach, SC (WLTX) - The Myrtle Beach Emergency Operation Center is active and monitoring Hurricane Florence 24/7 as it progresses towards the South Carolina coast.

On Thursday, WLTX spoke with Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune about the city’s preparation and mindset going into the weekend.

Bethune said she was very pleased with the evacuation of citizens from Myrtle Beach.

“I think the community of Myrtle Beach has complied beautifully and that is so good to see. Because, it was very important to us that people got to where they could stay safe, be safe, and they listened to the warnings. So, I think it’s a huge pat on the back for this community,” Bethune said.

However, she warned those who stayed behind.

“I just encourage everyone to please stay in your homes during this storm. It is not the time to walk outside, see what’s going on, or take pictures. It is just too dangerous and the risk—it is just not worth that type of risk. So, stay in your homes. If you get hurt, we will not be able to get to you,” she continued while standing in the Emergency Operations Center.

The Mayor also said water from rain and storm surge and flooding were her biggest concerns headed into the weekend.

Public Information Officer Mark Kruea said they’ve also focused on clean-up coordination after the storm.

“We have police and fire and public works out to the extent that they can until the weather actually gets here. But, we’ve based those folks at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center so that they are ready with their vehicles to respond literally the moment the sun comes back out. So, that we don’t waste any time. Because, they may have difficulty getting back in from wherever they live due to damage so they’re in town ready to roll,” Kruea told WLTX.

Not only that, Myrtle Beach is a popular tourist destination not only for South Carolina residents, but the east coast. But, the Mayor said they’ll be back.

“Myrtle Beach is going to be beautiful in just a few days, just be patient. We are going to rebuild quickly. We need visitors to help build our businesses back up. Please come visit us, we want you, we need you, and we are Myrtle Beach strong,” Bethune said simply.

Kruea and the Mayor also took time to thank their team of dedicated public officials and first responders whom are working long hours to ensure the safety and security of people’s property and those who stayed, ignoring mandatory evacuation orders.

There’s also some good news, Kruea said Myrtle Beach scheduled a beach ‘re-nourishment’ that was supposed to happen this weekend.

When forecast for Florence started to impact their area, they pulled the equipment from the beaches and will be ready to proceed with that plan after Florence passes, which will hopefully restore the beach quickly from any storm damage.

