MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Three shootings took place over the course of eight days along Myrtle Beach's Ocean Boulevard. The most recent happened over this past holiday weekend.

Now the tourism industry tells News 19 they want to ensure they remain a family destination.

"I think you always have to take safety in mind regardless of where the location is," the City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Mark Kruea said.

On Sunday, May 17, Myrtle Beach law enforcement responded to a shooting near Ocean Boulevard that left two injured.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 in custody after 3rd shooting on Myrtle Beach's Ocean Blvd. since May 17

RELATED: 6 people in custody, 4 injured after Ocean Boulevard shooting, police say

RELATED: Several injuries, three detained in Myrtle Beach shooting

Less than a week later during Memorial Day weekend, two more shootings took place in the same area on back to back days.

Kruea said what happened is not acceptable, but it does not reflect on the overall atmosphere of the Grand Strand.

"Absent from that we had a couple wonderful past weekends here at Myrtle Beach," Kruea said.

Karen Riordan, the President & CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement after the shooting.

"The safety and well-being of our visitors and residents is always our priority. We are saddened and angered by the violence that took place over the holiday weekend. We are grateful for the quick response of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Our thoughts are with all involved. Myrtle Beach was founded as a vacation destination for families and we are going to do everything we can as a chamber to support our city and our law enforcement to ensure we remain a family destination. As our important summer season begins everyone, including business owners, residents and visitors, should stay alert and report any suspicious, illegal or problematic behaviors to local law enforcement immediately.”

Meanwhile Kruea said safety is a priority down at the coast.

"Over the last three years we've added thirty police officers, we've increased our technology, we are working to promote and retain our police department, our crime rate has fallen about 19 percent in the last couple of years, so we've made tremendous progress," Kruea said. "Ocean Boulevard, the downtown Myrtle Beach area is safer than it has been in 20-25 years."

Over the holiday weekend Kruea said despite the pandemic, he estimates they had anywhere between 200,000 to 300,000 visitors.

"Great family crowds, the beach was busy, people were practicing social distancing as they should, our restaurant and our stores are getting up to speed," Kruea said. "We were a very popular destination this weekend."

Kruea said they are now gearing up for what the expect to be a busy summer since spring events have been rescheduled for the next few months.