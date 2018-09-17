The sound of drills and dragging plywood replaced the sound of wind and rain in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

At Dagwood's Deli, just about a block from the ocean, manager Dallas Sellers said Florence didn't leave a scratch.

“We fared really well, we didn't have any flooding, I think the storm wasn't as bad as predicted, thank goodness,” Sellers told WLTX.

Sellers and other staff left town Wednesday, making it a nervous few days as Florence hit the coast and their business.

The store was bored up and closed since Wednesday morning. Sunday was the first time Sellers laid eyes on the exterior or interior.

“It's really scary to think that, you know, you might not have a place to work when you come back. We obviously have dealt with many storms before, this one was a category four a few days off the coast, we were obviously really worried,” Sellers said.

Sellers told WLTX closing cost thousands a day, but they'll be ready to open their doors Monday.

As you saw at noon, whatever’s left of Florence is hitting the beach right now, heavy heavy rain and gusty winds @WLTX pic.twitter.com/HlO8JI3HvR — Jacob Reynolds (@JRFromTheSouth) September 16, 2018

Severe weather continued to batter the beach area on Sunday. At one point, there was a possible tornado that made it's way through downtown.

Farther away from the water, the Donut Man never lost power, so they never closed as Florence battered the coastline.

“I was never frightened as far as being afraid the building was going to blow up or something like that. I was content and I was happy to do whatever I could for my customers, for the first responders, which I really- they're like a family, we should be proud of them,” owner Joseph Santos said in his shop Sunday afternoon.

As one of the few businesses open as Florence hit, Santos is now running low on food and hopes they don't have to close before new shipments arrive.

He spent Sunday morning shopping at grocery stores trying to find enough substitute ingredients to make it to his next shipment.

But thanks to friends, Santos didn't let Florence board up business at any point over the last six days.

“A lot of good people that we have, neighbors that we have, where we live, they'll come down, they'll help out, they'll do anything,” Santos said with a smile.

Those are just two owners in a city of businesses that Florence couldn't knock down.

“We've definitely seen worse before, so yeah we definitely got lucky on this one,” Sellers contemplated.

“For some reason or another, I know we're going to be safe,” Santos added.

They're not the only ones open, many businesses and gas stations in Myrtle Beach spent Sunday removing plywood and reopening.

Santos told WLTX that when the next hurricane hit, he'd be open, selling donuts.

