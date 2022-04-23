Stranded swimmer far off Myrtle Beach coast was actually bird, officials say

With no person in distress, emergency crews returned to service.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — As warmer weather makes its way into South Carolina, emergency crews are once again preparing for the possibility of stranded or otherwise endangered swimmers.

Luckily for a crew in Horry County, what almost became one of the first rescue calls of the season ended up being a rather amusing false alarm.

Horry County Fire Rescue shared on Saturday that its crews were called out to the area of the Apache Fishing Pier in Myrtle Beach around noon for a possible ocean rescue.

The initial report was that a person was reportedly well offshore and in a "potentially dangerous situation."

The description doesn't say exactly how far along in the rescue process crews were when they realized it, but at some point, they learned this wasn't a stranded person at all.

"This ended up being a bird, and not a swimmer in distress," Horry County Fire Rescue posted. "Units returned to service shortly after."