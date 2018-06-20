Columbia, SC (WLTX) - If you've noticed an unfamiliar plant while boating along Lake Murray recently, you're not alone.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says they are native aquatic plants — specifically, Najas guadalupensis, more commonly known as Southern naiad; and Potamogeton pusillus, or slender pondweed.

These plants, commonly found throughout the Southeast, grow rooted in the bottom and can be spotted anywhere from 5 to 15 feet deep around the lake. And although these vegetation and seeds are a food source for waterfowl and invertebrates which power, swimmers, jet skiers and boaters may find them to be quite the nuisance.

So, who will fix it? Sterile triploid grass carp. It may not sound familiar, but these fish are one solution to clearing these native plants. Originally stocked to control the invasive species hydrilla, carp eat other species when hydrilla can't be found.

Unfortunately, carp numbers are reportedly low after major flooding in 2015, but stocking efforts over the past couple years are getting levels back up to maintenance.

Until then, the DNR doesn't says a quick fix isn't available. While you can physically rake away the vegetation, they say the a simpler answer could fix the problem on a wider scale.

"... A winter drawdown at 4- to 5-year intervals to a level 10-15 feet below full pool. SCE&G manages the water level on the lake based on their Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) license and will have to make that commitment."

