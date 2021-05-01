First female, Black Richland County Coroner sworn into office

Naida Rutherford is the first Black female to hold the position in Richland County.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The first Black female coroner of Richland County, Naida Rutherford, officially took office on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

"I'm the first female coroner for Richland County. I'm the first person of color, being that I'm a black woman. I'm the first medical professional to ever hold this seat for Richland County. So, we shattered a few glass ceilings with this one," Rutherford said.

After being sworn into office, Rutherford said her theme as an elected official is, 'ready.'

"I just feel ready to get started, Rutherford said. "I have always, always, always wanted to be a voice for people who can't speak and what better way to serve, then to be able to speak for people who are no longer here, and able to speak for their families."

Rutherford said her medical background as a nurse practitioner, makes her even more qualified and ready to take on this new challenge.

"I'm a hard worker. I've been a health care provider for 14 years, and I'm a board certified nurse practitioner. I have served my community as an advocate and as a heath care provider on the front lines for COVID-19. I've worked in the prison system. I've worked with the transgender population. I've worked in infectious disease. So, I have a wide variety of experience that I think will be very valuable to the coroner's office," Rutherford said.

Rutherford is also the mom of two boys, an owner of several businesses in Columbia and a health care professional. But, she said she isn't letting anything stop her from serving the community.

"Our first 100 days were focused on our people, the people here in the office, making sure they have work-life balance, making sure we take care of the people who take care of the community," Rutherford said. "The Richland County Coroner's Office is my main concern and my main goal and my main job and I will work it as such."