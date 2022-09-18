Naked man arrested and accused of burglary in Dallas neighborhood, police say

Homeowners reported that a naked man was inside their home, according to police. Arriving officers found the man on the roof.

DALLAS — A man has been arrested and is accused of burglary in a Dallas neighborhood, and police said the suspect was nude during the incident.

Police said they responded to the 6400 block of Lange Circle in the Northeast Dallas area on Saturday in regards to a burglary.

According to police, homeowners reported that a naked man was inside their home. Arriving officers found the man on the roof of the home, police said.

Police said the man came down from the roof and went through a creek behind the home. After searching the area, police said the suspect was found hiding in a tree across from the home.

According to police, the suspect was not injured but was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation. When asked for details, police said they could not release further information due to HIPAA.

The suspect has not yet been identified.