One of the victims stabbed the suspect in the neck. Police said the man left behind a pile of clothes and his identification, which led them to his location.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A naked man broke into a Lake City home through a bedroom window and attacked the people inside Saturday, police said, and now he is facing charges.

The Lake City Police Department said they were called to a home where two victims reported hearing somebody breaking in around midday. One of them went to look and saw the suspect, identified by police as 44-year-old Willis Hudson of Jacksonville, entering naked through a window. The other victim ran to a nearby house, while the first victim fought the suspect, stabbing him in the neck with a kitchen knife before running away.

Witnesses said Hudson followed the two victims to the other house and broke a window with a chair but was not able to enter the building. He then ran to a waiting SUV in the street, driven by an unknown woman, and got away, police said.

Police found a pile of clothing outside the home containing a wallet with identification belonging to Hudson. The Baker County Sheriff's Office assisted Lake City officers in locating Hudson at an address associated with information shown in the contents of his wallet, police said.

Investigators said Hudson had a neck laceration when they found him. He was arrested and charged with burglary and battery, along with attempted burglary.