Nancy Mace makes history as second woman elected to the U.S. House of representatives

It's been a historical year with women taking over a record number of positions thanks to the 2020 election.

Women will be a taking over a record number of positions thanks to last Tuesday’s historic election.

South Carolinians elected the second woman from our state to the United States House of Representatives.

Republican Nancy Mace won the First District from incumbent Joe Cunningham.

Mace was also the first female to ever graduate from the Citadel.

She spoke with News 19’s Andrea Mock about what she hopes to accomplish in office including banning offshore drilling, bringing more help to small businesses hurt by the pandemic, and repealing certain aspects of the Affordable Healthcare Act.