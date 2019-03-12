NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies are searching for a woman who's been for well over a month.

Officers say Noami Mayers, 66, was last seen in October by family members. According to investigators, she's been known to wander, but kept a routine of visiting the post office in Prosperity and a bank in Chapin.

Deputies say her vehicle has possibly been seen in Columbia near Main Street.

Investigators say she's been known to ride around in her 1984 navy blue Chevrolet Blazer bearing the tag number 2016MAY, frequenting Chapin, Clinton, Newberry and Prosperity. She often stays in her vehicle or in a motel.

Naomi Mayers

Newberry County Sheriff's Office

Mayers is 6 feet tall with greying hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabout of Ms. Mayers is asked to call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Naomi Mayers

Newberry County Sheriff's Office