Day 6 of trial of man charged with killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson

Nathaniel Rowland faces charges of murder and kidnapping for the 2019 death of Samantha Josephson.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The trial of the man charged with killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson is now in week two, as prosecutors continue to lay out their case.

Nathaniel Rowland's trial continues in a downtown Columbia courtroom Monday.

Rowland faces kidnapping and murder charges in the 2019 death of Josephson, a 21-year-old from Robbinsville, New Jersey. Rowland could face up to life in prison without parole if convicted of murder.

Police and prosecutors say Josephson had been out with friends in Columbia's Five Points district on March 29, 2019 when she decided to call an Uber to go home. Prosecutors say she mistakenly got into a vehicle that was not her Uber.

The state is trying to prove in the trial that the car was Rowland's, and that he stabbed her to death and left her body in a wooded area of Clarendon County, some 70 miles away from Five Points.

During last week's testimony, jurors heard from the former girlfriend of Rowland who said she saw blood in Rowland's car hours after the killing. They were also show surveillance video of Rowland's arrest and video of what prosecutors say is someone using Josephson's debit card after she was killed. On Friday, A DNA expert testified that Josephson's DNA was found under Rowland's fingernails. However, she also said Rowland's DNA was not found under Josephson's fingernails.

And while the expert said Josephson's blood was found on the blade of the sharp, multi-tool blade prosecutors have attempted to tie to Rowland, she said one other person's DNA was also found on the handle of that tool.