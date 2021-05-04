National bail fund to expand in the Deep South

The South continues to have the highest jail incarceration rates and the starkest racial disparities among those imprisoned pretrial.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A national effort helping to bail poor and low-income people out of jail has formally announced its expansion into the Deep South.

“Bail Out the South” is the next phase of The Bail Project’s plans to secure freedom for thousands of people over the next few years, organizers told The Associated Press.

