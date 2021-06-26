DHEC to offer free HIV, STD testing in recognition of National HIV Testing Day

The theme of this year’s National HIV Testing Day is “My Test, My Way” to raise awareness about the different options available for getting tested.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — National HIV Testing Day is June 27, 2021, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging South Carolinians to get tested for HIV and other STDs so they know their status and can protect their health.

The theme of this year’s National HIV Testing Day is “My Test, My Way” to raise awareness about the different options available for getting tested for HIV, whether it’s self-testing at home or getting tested at a nearby location.

“Early detection through testing for HIV remains essential to successfully identifying and treating the disease and is critical to preventing new infections,” said Ali Mansaray, Director of DHEC’s STD/HIV and Viral Hepatitis Division. “Most people in the early stages of HIV infection have no symptoms."

To encouraging people to get tested for HIV and other STDs, DHEC is offering free testing at participating local health departments on June 29.

Appointments are encouraged. Call 1-855-472-3432 or use DHEC's online web chat to schedule an appointment.

If you are over the age of 17 and prefer the privacy of in-home testing, you can order up to two free test kits by visiting together.takemehome.org. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is covering the cost of HIV self-tests so that you can use them to test yourself or to share with others. No personally identifiable information will be shared with CDC.