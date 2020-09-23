National Rail Safety Week brings awareness to safely crossing railroad tracks

In 2019, the state had 60 incidents resulting in 34 people injured and one person killed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rail Safety Week is September 21- 27 and is meant to bring more awareness to safely crossing railroad tracks.

Rail Safety Week is for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists alike.

An area of the Midlands with many railroad tracks is the Downtown area of Columbia and near the University of South Carolina campus. Many students at the campus have to cross railroad tracks in a vehicle or on foot to get to class.

Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said they've seen incidents where people are trying to cross tracks in unsafe ways.

"Especially with a big weekend coming up with gameday football, year in and year out we see where traffic becomes an issue around Williams-Brice," said Trooper Jones. "Train tracks are private property, so at any point a train could come down the roadway and every year we see where people make the poor decision to attempt to beat the train or try to cross the train while it's sitting still."

Trooper Jones said they've also seen videos of people trying to jump on moving trains.

"All too often we have troopers who get on board with these train operators, we have troopers who sit at crossings and we investigate crashes where people make that poor decision to try and beat a train," explained Trooper Jones. "Keep in mind it takes some times over a mile for those trains to stop. There's not way for them to hit the brakes and stop instantly."

Did you know that an average freight train traveling at 55 mph takes more than a mile — the length of 18 football fields — to stop?

Janice Cowen, the state coordinator for South Carolina Operation Lifesaver, said this year is the fourth annual Rail Safety Week.

"The purpose of Rail Safety Week is to raise awareness about the need for railroad safety education to empower people to be careful when they cross railroad tracks whether they be in a car, on foot or on a bicycle," said Cowen.

According to the state coordinator, every three hours a car or person is hit by a train. In 2019, the state had 60 incidents, with 34 people being injured and one person killed.

There were also 22 incidents last year where people were trespassing on railroad tracks. The tracks are considered private property. Taking photos on railroad tracks is illegal as well.

This year, there have only been nine incidents. Officials believe this may be because people have not been outside as much with the pandemic.

There are several safety tips Cowen says people should keep in mind when approaching a railroad.

"You certainly want to look and listen for a train. If you hear that whistle, you want to stop and make sure you don't try to drive and beat that train," explained Cowen. "You never want to go around gates if they have those at the crossing. More than half of our crashes do happen though where they do have active warning devices."

Cowen also reminds people that railroad tracks are not sidewalks and are not meant to be used as shortcuts. People should only cross railroad tracks at designated pedestrian crossing areas.

"If one is by chance stopped, never crawl through that train," said Cowen. "You want to make sure that you wait for that to pass and remember that trains are very active in this community."