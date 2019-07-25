COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced a new regulation is in place that makes it unlawful to possess or use, for the purpose of hunting or scouting, any substance or material that contains -- or claims to contain -- any excretion collected from a deer, including urine, feces, gland oil or other body fluid.

This does not prohibit the use of synthetic products or substances collected by a hunter from deer legally harvested in South Carolina. Synthetic products are clearly labeled as such. If a product is not clearly labeled as synthetic, it should be assumed to contain natural material.

While there has not been a recorded instance of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in South Carolina, the new regulation is a preventative measure for the spread of the disease in to the state.

CWD is a contagious, always fatal, neurological disease that affects members of the deer family. It is not caused by a virus or bacteria, , but is rather the result of a naturally occurring protein, called a prion, which becomes misfolded and thus resists being broken down by the body the way normal proteins are. When these misfolded proteins are introduced into a healthy deer, they multiply by causing the animal’s normal and healthy prion proteins to misfold and begin damaging the animal’s nervous system.

The infectious proteins (i.e., prions) known to transmit CWD have been found in the urine, feces and saliva of infected individuals.