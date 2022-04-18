The Navy Yard on Main project in Lexington has officially ended

The proposed beer garden and restaurant on the Lexington, SC's Main Street started nearly two years ago, and now it will no longer be.

LEXINGTON, South Carolina — A beer garden and dining spot that was once under construction at the corner of West Main and North Church streets in Lexington, South Carolina, will no longer be as managing partners of the Navy Yard on Main announced the project's conclusion.

The announcement came late Monday morning on the restaurant's Instagram page.

Managing partners stated that the project they hoped would join the Town of Lexington started nearly two years ago and faced many challenges along the way.

A major accomplishment of the would-be brewery was when the South Carolina Administrative Law Court ruled in favor of Navy Yard on Main, and granted a business license and on-premises permit against the wishes of a local church.

The company said in the announcement that they tried to avoid making the decision to permanently discontinue the project, but opposing factors were too great.

"Considering a 37% increase in the overall costs of our project, paired with record inflation, unprecedented supply chain shortages and staffing challenges, and economic indicators signaling a potential recession, we believe this is the responsible decision to make," read the statement.

The managing partners thanked the community and their attorneys for the support and success that the restaurant made in its early stages.