NC trooper helps locate missing SC person, gets them back to family

Trooper C.N. Barker was working traffic enforcement in Macon County when she noticed a car stopped in the lanes on U.S. 23.

MACON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina trooper was in the right place at the right time to help getting a missing South Carolina person back to their family.

When Barker came up to the car to investigate, she found out the driver was disoriented and possibly in need of medical assistance. Trooper Barker also found that the individual had been entered as a missing person and began the reuniting process with her family.