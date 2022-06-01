Need a cat? You can get one free this weekend

Columbia Animal Services is offering free cat adoptions from June 1 to June 4.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you been thinking it might be nice to have a furry friend around the house. Perhaps a nice cat to sit on your lap and purrrr. Someone to watch the evening news with share a nice saucer of milk with?

Well, this is your week.

The Columbia Animal Services is celebrating National Hug Your Cat day by offering free cat adoptions from Wednesday June 1 to Saturday June 4.

The event, to help overcrowding at the shelter began Wednesday and will continue until Saturday.

Hours for the event are Monday thru Friday 8:30am-5pm and Saturday 9am-4pm.

Animal Services is located on 127 Humane Lane in Columbia, SC.