Need a cat? You can get one free this weekend

Columbia Animal Services is offering free cat adoptions from June 1 to June 4.
Credit: Columbia Animal Services
Pepper, a five- year old spayed female is available for adoption

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you been thinking it might be nice to have a furry friend around the house.  Perhaps a nice cat to sit on your lap and purrrr.   Someone to watch the evening news with share a nice saucer of milk with? 

Well, this is your week. 

The Columbia Animal Services is celebrating National Hug Your Cat day by offering free cat adoptions from Wednesday June 1 to Saturday June 4. 

Credit: Columbia Animal Services
Shandy- 3 months- spayed female

The event, to help overcrowding at the shelter began Wednesday and will continue until Saturday. 

Hours for the event are Monday thru Friday 8:30am-5pm and Saturday 9am-4pm.

Animal Services is located on 127 Humane Lane in Columbia, SC.   

If you have any questions you can call (803) 776-7387.   

