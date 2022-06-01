Need a cat? You can get one free this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you been thinking it might be nice to have a furry friend around the house. Perhaps a nice cat to sit on your lap and purrrr. Someone to watch the evening news with share a nice saucer of milk with?
Well, this is your week.
The Columbia Animal Services is celebrating National Hug Your Cat day by offering free cat adoptions from Wednesday June 1 to Saturday June 4.
The event, to help overcrowding at the shelter began Wednesday and will continue until Saturday.
Hours for the event are Monday thru Friday 8:30am-5pm and Saturday 9am-4pm.
Animal Services is located on 127 Humane Lane in Columbia, SC.
If you have any questions you can call (803) 776-7387.