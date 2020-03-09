Need a good laugh? Head to the ballpark

Former USC football kicker Marty Simpson will be one of the comedians to perform at Segra Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If a stadium can't be full of players throwing fast balls, how about some comedy instead?

The Columbia Fireflies and The Comedy Zone are teaming up to bring two comedians to Segra Park on Friday, September 18.

Former USC football kicker Marty Simpson and comedian Shaun Jones will perform sets beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Fans can buy tickets to the show for $20. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

To ensure proper social distancing measures are taken, there are only a limited number of tickets available.

Admission to the event is for those 18 and older.

Shaun Jones has spent nearly two decades on stage and has been in the national spotlight a number of times, including on B.E.T’s “Comic View” and “One Mic Stand.”

Former Gamecock Marty Simpson and Spring Valley graduate is coming home to Columbia.

After starting 44 games for South Carolina between 1991-1995, the man who scored the first six points for the Gamecocks when they joined the SEC will perform in front of his hometown audience.

”The Fireflies are excited to partner with The Comedy Zone for a night of good clean comedy,” said Fireflies President John Katz. “Live comedy at Segra Park will be a great night out in the Bull Street District, and attendees can rest assured that we have implemented a rigorous sanitization and safety plan so that people will feel comfortable at the park.”

Masks will be required for all attendees to enter Segra Park, and guests will be required to wear them at all times unless they are in their seats.