Fresh produce coming to residents in Eau Claire

In 2019, Eau Claire became what is known as a 'food desert' after losing their only grocery store.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Hyatt Place/Keenan Terrace Neighborhood Association in Eau Claire has been working to make finding fresh food a bit easier for residents.

"We see a lot of people buying food at dollar stores, but there's really no fresh food at dollar stores," explained volunteer, Betsy Newman. "The only produce they have is canned and that's not really the healthiest. So we're trying to bring something healthier to our neighborhood."

In the Hyatt Place community gas stations and fast food restaurants are plenty but there are no grocery stores. The closest option for fresh produce, is a Publix in downtown Columbia, which is a ten minute drive away.

The Bi-Lo grocery store that used to serve the area closed in 2019, and an O'Reilly's Auto Parts will go in its place. 

On Wednesday, the Keenan Terrace Neighborhood Association stood outside Hyatt Park to sign people up for produce boxes that will be delivered every other Wednesday.

The food boxes come in small and large for $10 to $20 and residents can even pay with SNAP benefits to cut the cost in half.

"We're hoping we'll have a lot of people signing up and this will be one way to address the food desert issue," said Newman.

The neighborhood association is hoping to have the 2022 farmers market up and running by the end of spring, early summer.

If interested in buying a box of produce, go to Hyatt Park on Wednesday, April 20 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to put you name in for an order. 