'It’s just been scary' | Neighbors in Chester County feeling relief after manhunt comes to an end

Murder suspect Tyler Terry now facing more than a dozen charges in South Carolina and Missouri after police took him into custody Monday morning.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Monday night will be the first night of restful sleep in days for many neighbors in Chester County after some say they’re now at peace knowing accused killer Tyler Terry is in police custody.

Officers made the arrest Monday morning following an extensive manhunt that lasted a week. Those who live in the area where Terry was found say over the last week, they came across several clues that he was still somewhere close.

One neighbor said Terry may have spent some time in an vacant upstairs apartment above a barn on his property, after finding a shirt left behind that police say Terry stole.

“We’ve been on nerves edge and it’s just been scary,” neighbor Chris Johnson said.

Neighbor Robert Lynn added that on Tuesday afternoon, he spotted Terry on his front porch steps.

“About 1:30 or 2 o’clock we get a ring at the doorbell and it turned out to be him,” Lynn said.

He said he and his family grabbed their guns, stayed quiet inside the home, and immediately called the police.

“He never tried to break in or nothing so we just held position and watched,” Lynn said.

Unfortunately, minutes later when officers arrived, Terry had already disappeared. Yet the hard work of hundreds of officers eventually paid off once an arrest was made just days later.

“To keep this guy contained in one area and not allow him to skip counties, skip states, these guys don’t get the credit they deserve," Lynn said.

Monday afternoon officials in St. Louis also announced additional charges Terry and his accomplice Adrienne Simpson face in connection to yet another shooting that took place May 15.

“This individual was shot at about 10 times while he was driving on Highway 170 near St. Charles Rock Rd," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. "There are three bullet holes in his vehicle, but fortunately he sustained no injuries.”