Neighbors help clean up snow in South Buffalo

People in South Buffalo do not have to move their cars to the other side of the street on Monday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday afternoon that the driving ban for South Buffalo was dropped and replaced with a travel advisory.

2 On Your Side saw lots of heavy equipment throughout South Buffalo, Lovejoy, and Kaisertown on Monday. As the snow was being scooped up and poured into dump trucks. There was a combination of city, state, and private crews getting the snow cleared out.

Neighbors have snow blowers or shovels, and they are doing their best to dig out their cars so they can get to work. Most people have spent several hours clearing their driveways, especially after the plows come through and block them again.

“My neighbor, he’s great, he’s been helping me with the snow blower and stuff, so he’s been helping out some of the other people who don’t kind of get our driveways cleared because there’s just so much snow and it’s so heavy,” said Elise Martin.

Remember it’s also your responsibility to make sure the sidewalk in front of your house is cleared.

While many of the main roads are down to the pavement as of Monday night, a lot of the side streets are packed with snow and ice. We talked with several people who have to keep going out to dig out their cars, it’s just too big of a job to do all at once.

Luckily, people in South Buffalo do not have to move their cars on Monday night to comply with the parking rules. In most cases, it would be impossible.

Michael O’Connor told us his strategy is to do a little at a time and chip away at it. He got his driveway apron down to the pavement, but then there’s almost a foot of compacted snow and ice on the street. He told us about what he and his neighbors have experienced.

“Just trying to get their cars out. Trying to get moved. Trying to make way for any kind of help, you know, no plows or anything coming down. We haven’t seen any come down here at all anyways, but, I mean, just trying to get as much done as possible because, you know, we still gotta go to work, you know, there’s still things we’ve gotta do,” said Michael O’Connor.