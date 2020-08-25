Missing South Carolina man found dead

Neil David of Clarendon County had not been seen since August 23.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies say a man who'd been reported missing several days ago has been found dead.

Neil "Doc" David, who was 50-years-old, was found lying in a ditch around 11 a.m. Wednesday along U.S. 301 north of the town of Manning.

Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock said a family member who was out looking for him spotted David's moped. His body was found nearby.

Mock said an autopsy will be conducted on David on Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Mock will not comment on David's injuries.

David was last seen Sunday, August 23 leaving the Manning Lane Apartments. Officers say he left sometime between 7:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Mock said the South Carolina Highway Patrol is working the accident.