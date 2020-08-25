South Carolina man missing for several days

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies are seraching for a man who's been missing for several days.
Neil "Doc" David, who's 50-years-old, was last seen Sunday, August 23 leaving the Manning Lane Apartments. Officers say he left sometime betwen 7:00 and 7:30 p.m.
He was riding a black Kimco scotter and was wearing blue jeans, blue shirt with red on it, a neon green safety vest, and his helmet.
Officers say David suffers from epilepsy but keeps his medication on him normally.
Anyone with information on where he may be should call the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 803.435.4414 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.