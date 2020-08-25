South Carolina man missing for several days

Neil David of Clarendon County hasn't been seen since August 23.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Clarendon County deputies are seraching for a man who's been missing for several days.

Neil "Doc" David, who's 50-years-old, was last seen Sunday, August 23 leaving the Manning Lane Apartments. Officers say he left sometime betwen 7:00 and 7:30 p.m.

He was riding a black Kimco scotter and was wearing blue jeans, blue shirt with red on it, a neon green safety vest, and his helmet.

Officers say David suffers from epilepsy but keeps his medication on him normally.