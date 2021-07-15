Nephron says it will create 250 new jobs in Lexington County by making medical gloves

The company said they will undergo a $100 million expansion, which will allow them to create medical-grade nitrile gloves.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Nephron Pharmaceuticals, a Lexington County based company, says it will create 250 new jobs by expanding into making medical gloves.

The company's CEO, Lou Kennedy, along with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster made the announcement Thursday at a news conference.

The company said they will undergo a $100 million expansion, which will allow them to create medical-grade nitrile gloves. The governor said this is necessary as the state and country tries to make sure they're more in charge of creating personal protective equipment, or PPE.

“It is critical that South Carolina lead the charge in bringing the production of life-saving medications and supplies back home to the United States," McMaster said. "After last year’s supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, I announced a new initiative aimed at expanding recruitment efforts of pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturers in the Palmetto State."

The lack of PPE, particularly during the early days of the pandemic, exposed gaps in the U.S. medical equipment. Many politicians called for new programs to make sure more of those production lines were based in America.

"Nephron Nitrile is the latest part of our ongoing effort to make South Carolina the nationwide example for effectively responding to America’s needs, this time by shoring up the domestic supply chain," said Kennedy.