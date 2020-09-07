Nephron to expand into Lexington, creating over 350 jobs

The expansion will add offices, a warehouse and production space in Saxe-Gotha Industrial Park.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation announced plans to expand their operations into Lexington County, a $215.8 million investment that will create 380 new jobs, according to the company.

Nephron is based in West Columbia and develops generic inhalation solutions and suspension products, including those used to treat severe respiratory distress symptoms associated with COVID-19. They also operate a 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes and IV bags for hospitals across America. They recently opened a CLIA-certified diagnostics lab.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted about the expansion, "We are proud to have Nephron Pharmaceuticals in South Carolina. Since coming here they have become an integral part of the community, and recently have been vital in the fight against COVID-19. "

The expansion will add offices, a warehouse and production space in Saxe-Gotha Industrial Park. According to Nephron, they are expected to complete the expansion by the first quarter of 2021.