ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For folks using public transportation in Orangeburg a new app may help make it a little bit easier to get around.

The new app is called SanteeBus. It’s providing riders with real time arrival information for the Santee Wateree Regional Transportation Authority.

According to the app, it’s gives riders the ability to track their bus live while providing announcements and alerts. We talked to students in the area who think this will help make it easier to get around.

"Freshman aren’t allowed to have cars as I right now, so being able to ride buses would be great" says, Jephuneaa Askew, freshman at Claflin University. and being able to know what time it’s coming and different routes would be very helpful."

"I think it’s good for the community but also the students because I can track what time my bus is coming and I can get to class on time" says Claflin student Dermus Strozier. "I also think it’s good we get to ride for free because a lot of freshman’s can’t get around because they don’t have cars."

According to the county of Orangeburg Facebook page all SC state, Claflin and OC tech students and faculty get to ride the bus free on all city fixed routes as long as they show their college badge or ID.