New art at Richland Library honors Black Lives Matter movement

The giant art pieces were created by two local Black artists.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland Library in Columbia is honoring the Black Lives Matter movement with two new art displays. Both the Columbia artists behind the artworks say that their pieces symbolize change.

Ija Charles named her painting, "Leap." She says she's working with the library to "continue the voice of Black Lives Matter."

Charles also created the new mural in Cayce called "Cayce Wonders."

She says it's an honor to have her painting on the side of Richland Library.

"It gives me something that I wish I had when I was growing up," Charles says. Seeing people from South Carolina actually doing something amazing – just being able to represent us and just say hey you can do this too."





Dogon Krigga named his painting, "SYNAPSE."

"The piece itself is really about the spark of imagination like a call to action," Krigga says. "Especially given the current social political climate, black people are being called to act. We’re being called to move and make our voices heard."

"This is an honor to me," Krigga says. "My art all comes from a space of championing black liberation."

His digital collage, now blown up to a 20 by 30-foot print, shows a bit of Columbia history.

"The dancing couple [in the artwork] is a photo that’s part of Richland Library’s archive photo collection, and it’s a couple dancing right here at the Big Apple," Krigga says.

Richland Library is featuring both banners for a year.

“It is important, during this time in our community and our country, to show that Richland Library and our community affirms the lives of our Black friends, artists, neighbors and colleagues," says executive director Melanie Huggins.