The Edisto Beer Garden is located on Russell Street, the restaurant is just down the road from the city's historic railroad corner redevelopment project.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Edisto Beer Garden is brewing something fresh in the city of Orangeburg.

“We just wanted to bring something back to the area that would contribute. Contribute to the income and contribute to the social activity," said owner Devore Irick.

Irick is an Orangeburg native. He says the grand opening of the beer garden comes at a time of major growth for the city.

Located on Russell Street, the restaurant is just down the road from the city's historic railroad corner redevelopment project. With construction of new retail stores and other businesses slated to start next year, he says he's excited to contribute to that growth.

“It means a lot. Growing up here in Orangeburg, the city gave me a lot. The city educated me," said Irick.

The restaurant will create eight new jobs in the city of Orangeburg. People will be able to come for the craft beer and stay for games like axe throwing and bean bag tosses.

According to the Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce, this will be the only venue of it kind in the city, offering a space for young adults to gather and socialize.

It's located just steps away from the Edisto Memorial Gardens that attracts 600,000 visitors to the city every year.

“When you have something like a beer garden which they have in Greenville, they have in Charleston, and you see some in Myrtle Beach, it kind of shows that there is an uptick in the type of development and the type of growth that you’re community is experiencing," said chamber of commerce president James McQuilla.