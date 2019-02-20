COLUMBIA, S.C. — Biking in downtown Columbia is about to get a little easier for bikers thanks to a joint venture between the Comet, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Bike SC.

The venture will add 10 new docking stations to the city’s bike share system, which will be funded by a $250,000 grant from the Comet. The stations will be placed at various areas in downtown Columbia.

John Andoh, executive director at the COMET, is excited about the venture.

“It provides the first mile-last mile connection for those that are coming off a bus that need to get to their work, their social events or shopping in a much quicker manner and it just adds additional mobility.” Andoh said.

Phillip McDaniel, manager at Blue Bike SC, feels the venture will mean a lot for cyclists in the state.

“The bikes allow the people to see some different things, get out and it is healthy for them.” McDaniel said.

The stations will be completed by Summer 2019. The locations of the stations are below: