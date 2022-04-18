New businesses calling Five Points home

From Japanese food to boutiques there are nearly 10 new businesses have opened in Five Points.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five Points is starting to come back to life after the pandemic, which forced many businesses to close their doors forever.

Several new businesses have opened up in the district.

Those businesses include, FuruSato Bento at 748 Harden Street, Botánica de Santee at 724 Santee Avenue, which is next door to new business Game Day Nutrition at 730 Santee Avenue. Falafel King at 2020 Gervais Street, Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint at 711 Harden Street and SWIFF clothing at 736 Harden Street.

Kazuhiro Sato owns Inakaya Japanese restaurant and Menkoi Ramen House, now he has FuruSato Bento on Harden Street.

“I have been here for a long time in Columbia and I like Five points," said Sato.

He went on to say, “There is a lot of students and a lot of good community.”

From bento boxes to Japanese snacks, the new eatery, is designed to be grab and go. The final touches, like an automatic door, were installed on Monday.

“People enjoy Japanese food… people like bento box," he said.

Just down the road, on Santee Street is Botánica de Santee, a unisex clothing store which also sells footwear and accessories too, is owned by Connecticut native Wayne Pankey.

Pankey saying, the store is, “Inspired by Latinx culture and Afro/Caribbean.”

Going on to describe the services offered, “We’ve got denim and with the denim we actually customize the length, so you come in and you try it on and we actually do in house alterations on the denim.”

Katy Renfroe from the Five Points Association says this growth is part of a wider vision, bringing new people to the district.

“Its showing that Five Points is still viable spots to do business here in Columbia," said Renfroe.

She went on to say, “We have options for all age groups here, it’s not just a college area and that’s what I am trying to remind people of and I think all these new businesses coming in help do that.”