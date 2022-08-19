9 new business coming to Forest Acres

Forest Acres is getting 9 new businesses and is hoping for even more development in the future.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — In the City of Forest Acres, business is green and growing according to Mayor Frank Brunson.

"I think people are realizing what we've always had here," Brunson said. "We are a city that has a neighborhood feel."

In the past few months, the city has become a hub for dining and specialty retailers. The city will be getting a Crumbl Cookies, Poogan's Southern Kitchen, and a Homegoods among several other things.

Mayor Brunson says the new developments have been a part of his plans for the city for a long time. Forest Acres is hoping to take empty buildings and turn them into thriving business districts.

"In the next 10 years I hope to see us making smart and sustainable growth and welcoming businesses that will build up this community," Brunson said.

One of the new business owners investing in the city, is Moltó Vino owner Tony Carbone, who opened his wine bar in Cardinal Crossing recently.

"Forest Acres has been great so far, everyone here has been so supportive and so welcoming, and it has been a great place to be a business owner," Carbone said.

Lexi Schreiffer has lived in Forest Acres for a few years now and says she has loved to see it expanding.

"We have so many cool things coming here and it's really nice because I graduated from USC and I feel like Forest Acres and the Columbia area have grown with us. Forest Acres has been a great place to live as a young professional," Schreiffer said.