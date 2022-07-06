Business booms in Five Points: the new shops you can expect to see this summer

In the past year, 10 businesses have been added to the Five Points area. Now, even more are planned in the coming months

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Coleen Strasburger recently moved her business, The Turning Pointe, from Forest Acres to Five Points. She says moving wasn't easy, but now that she is in Five Points, it's been worth the struggle.

"I like the new location, I feel like its more central"

Her business isn't the only one popping up in Five Points.

According to Katy Renfroe, the manager of the Five Points Association, ten new businesses have opened their doors in the past year.

"We’re very happy that people still see us that way because everybody says we’re having a revitalization but I feel like Five Points never went anywhere people just stopped coming"

Among the new businesses, two are slated to open their doors in July.

The first, The Flying Biscuit Cafe will be located on Harden Street.

Shortly after the opening, their next door neighbor, OrangeTheory, a fitness center, expects to open their doors.

Strasburger says that since moving to Five Points, she has been supported by both the association and the city, making her move even better.

"I've had several people come visit me. I had several people come to the ribbon cutting ceremony"

Tanner McConkey, a recent UofSC graduate says that with its proximity to a college campus, Five Points is an unique place for any business to open up.

"It’s a nice scene during the day time , transitions to the night time where a lot more college students. It’s a great area for businesses."