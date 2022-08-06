Town of Irmo to see new businesses this summer

Irmo Mayor Barry Walker mayor said more grocery stores, restaurants, mixed-use shopping centers and a microbrewery are in the works.

IRMO, S.C. — More hustle and bustle is coming to the town of Irmo. This is because developments are under construction and more are expected over the summer.

That means contract workers are moving dirt and making things happen as new as businesses move into the area.

A building on Garden Brooke Drive is relocating and will become home to a new creative agency that shoots photography, commercials and helps with architectural design.

"We have a new all-service service center for your automobile being built right here on the corner," Walker said. "We have a new pet center, a hospital and veterinarian center being built on Lake Murray Boulevard."

Turns out all this heavy lifting translates to a stimulant for the economy.

"The biggest incentive is we don't have a town tax. All the businesses in Irmo basically only pay their business license fees and then the hospitality tax," Walker said.

The town works together with groups like the Greater Irmo Chamber of Commerce to recruit more business to Irmo.

"We have our chamber of commerce that markets other people in different parts of the country, to tell them about Irmo and what we've got going on down here," Walker said.

As a result, quality of life is improving by the day.

"You've got options. You don't have to drive all the way downtown to go to Columbia for a good meal, a good quality restaurant," Walker said.

According to Walker, the town is aiming to foster about five new businesses every month.