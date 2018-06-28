A new app could help parents figure out why their babies are crying.

The free "ChatterBaby" app was released in May.

It analyzes the sounds of a baby's cry and helps parents understand if the child might be hungry, fussy or even in pain.

New mother Fatema Bell said the app has helped her figure out what's bothering her son more quickly.

She and her husband record their 5-month-old's cry for five seconds, then the app tells them the likelihood that he is fussy, hungry or experiencing pain.

The app was developed by UCLA statistician Ariana Anderson, who is a mother of four.

She originally designed the technology to help deaf parents understand their children. Anderson and her team built a database by uploading 2,000 audio samples of infant cries, which were recorded during everything from ear piercings to vaccinations. A panel of moms then had to unanimously agree on what the cries meant.

The five second audio samples uploaded to the app are examined by artificial intelligence which checks for more than 6,000 acoustic features -- used to help make a determination.

"I think that all of the apps and technology that new parents are using new can be helpful but need to be taken with a grain of salt," Pediatrician Eric Ball said.

Anderson said the app is built to have parents interpret their results -- not get a firm yes or no answer.

Fatema and her husband Johnathan said the app was just another tool in their toolkit.

"I wouldn't rely on it 100 percent, but I would utilize it," Johnathan said.

