Orangeburg welcoming new businesses to town

The ribbon cutting for Broughton St. Cafe and Ice Cream is scheduled to happen in May.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Broughton St. Cafe and Ice Cream will soon be brewing in the city of Orangeburg.

“When they walk in they will know Greg and I and we will know them. Make it more family-oriented and fun," said co owner Veronica Becoate.

Veronica Becoate will own the shop alongside Greg Bennet.

Becoate and Bennet are currently the owners of Unique Gatherings, a party favors store located right across the street from where the coffee shop is set to open.

Their vision for this new shop is to bring something new to the city that will become a place people can feel comfortable sitting down and enjoying time with family.

Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce president James McQuilla says this comes at a great time for opening new business in the city.

“Right now, Orangeburg is experiencing early growth," said McQuilla, "There are businesses moving here, there are people moving here, and the opportunities to grow are now," he said.

Bennet says he is hoping others will join the wave of new businesses coming to Orangeburg.

“I believe it’s a great little city and we can make it even greater," he said.