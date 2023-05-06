New college graduates fill teacher vacancies across the state

SC school districts facing teacher shortages are relying on colleges to help them fill vacant positions, as college students enroll in education-related programs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina school districts facing critical teacher shortages are relying on colleges to help them fill vacant positions, as more college students in the state enroll in education-related study programs.

The University of South Carolina College of Education saw a 77% increase in enrollment in fall of 2022.

One recent graduate of South Carolina State University, Alexis Henry, has looked forward to becoming a teacher since she was a child.

"I always wanted to be a teacher," Henry said. "I feel like as a teacher of color, I will be a role model for a lot of young boys and girls."

Now, Henry's dream job is becoming a reality. She will start teaching elementary school in Chester County in the fall.

Sarah Campbell will also join the workforce in the fall. She recently graduated with a Master's Degree in education from the University of South Carolina and will teach sixth graders in Lexington School District Two.

"I'm that person that I can at least if nothing else, give them a smile that day and let them know that they're loved and accepted and welcomed in my classroom," Campbell said.

Amid record teacher shortages, the near future of the profession could lie in the hands of recent graduates like Campbell and Henry.

Data from the South Carolina Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement (CERRA) shows that the number of teachers leaving the business outpaces the new people coming in.

For both Campbell and Henry, these numbers are more encouraging than intimidating.

"It's probably the most rewarding profession that you can be involved in," Campbell said about teaching.

"When I did my interview, the principal, he was like, 'Well, you know, we're gonna have to have you here, here and here,'" Henry said, referencing the effects of teacher vacancies in local schools. "And I was like 'Okay, I think I could do it. As long as it's for the kids.'"

Campbell says efforts to improve pay and working conditions in schools are also an encouraging sign for incoming teachers.

"I'm thankful for what the lawmakers have done so far," she said. "It's good to hear education and a bright light and the statehouse."