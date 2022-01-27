Chief operating officer Yvonda Bean will take over as interim CEO

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The chief executive officer and executive director of the Columbia Housing Authority, Ivory Mathews, has resigned from her positions.

The agency announced Thursday morning that the Columbia Housing Board Commissioners accepted the resignation of Mathews on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Mathews has led the agency since July 2019 when she was named interim director. She was then named permanent director in June of 2020.

News 19 was unable to get a copy of her resignation letter.

Mathews didn't say why she resigned, but said she will announce her next chapter in the coming days.

Under Mathew's leadership, the Housing Authority launched vision 2030-- a 10-year plan that would redevelop all of its properties. Mathews said vision 2030 will continue long after her departure.

"The leadership team that I assembled, I know them. I've worked with them. I know that they're committed to seeing this plan through to fruition," said Mathews.

"We want to advise the public that the Board of Commissioners is committed to continuing with all pending initiatives and ensuring stability for our residents and staff," commissioners said in a statement.

Yvonda Bean, who has been the agency's chief operating officer since September 2019, was unanimously voted in as interim CEO by the board.

"I am super elated. It was certainly a humbling and honoring experience to have had the board make a decision in such a timely manner," said Bean.

Board Chairman Ernest Cromartie said it was an easy decision for the board to make.

"We are excited about continuing all the things that have started maintaining everything that we have in place, and having some new things come out the ground as well," said Cromartie.

Bean has more than 20 years of experience in the affordable housing sector. Before Columbia Housing Authority, she worked in Lafayette, Louisiana as the CEO of the Lafayette housing authority. Though leadership is changing, the goal of the organization remains the same: increase affordable housing in Columbia.

"I personally am a product of generational poverty. So again, I know what it means to to have a hand up and so this work is so extremely important," said Bean. "And I'm passionate about it, I love it. I enjoy doing it. And you know, I look forward to doing it many more years."

Mathews was appointed as the interim executive director in May of 2019 after CHA's previous executive director, Gilbert Walker, announced his retirement after 20 years in that position.

Mathews came to the CHA from the Greenville Housing Authority, where she served as executive director for five years. Earlier in her career, she worked for housing authorities in Toledo, Ohio, and Aiken, South Carolina.

Mathews' work with CHA began shortly after the carbon monoxide deaths of Calvin Witherspoon and Derrick Roper at Allen Benedict Court and the relocation of more than 200 families. That occurred in January of 2019.

"I didn't see it as a as as much of a challenge than I did as an opportunity," said Mathews. It's been her goal since taking over to increase public trust in the organization, which she said she's accomplished.

Chairman Cromartie said he thinks Columbia is, "moving in the right direction" when it comes to affordable housing.