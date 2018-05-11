Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Looking for a local, healthy alternative to prepared meals to go? Tasty As Fit, at 3001 Millwood Ave., may be your answer.

Tasty As Fit is owned and operated by Emilie Blanchard, a former fitness trainer and lifestyle model in New York City who returned to hometown Columbia in 2017. Blanchard's business sprung from a friend's request to help guide her family's return to a healthy lifestyle by prepping fresh, tasty family meals a few times a week. As word spread about the healthy prepared meals, Blanchard decided to answer the call and opened Tasty As Fit in early Fall 2018.

Asian kelp noodle salad with spicy cashew dressing from Tasty As Fit on Millwood Ave., in Columbia, SC

Blanchard prepares gluten free and dairy free meals from a weekly menu, available for pick-up or deliveries on Tuesday afternoons. She posts each new menu, usually a choice of three items, on Wednesdays. Orders are taken Wednesday through noon Saturday for the following Tuesday.

Meals can be picked up at the Millwood location, or delivery is available within Columbia city limits. For more information, check out www.tastyasfit.com. Blanchard also posts some of her favorite plant-based recipes at the website, and plans to add cooking classes in the future.

