Senators advance new design for South Carolina state flag

The design would set a design standard, which South Carolina currently lacks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The full South Carolina Senate will now debate a new design standard for the state flag after a committee settled on a version they they wanted to advance.

The Family and Veterans Committee unanimously choose Wednesday design "A" from two options that had been given to them by a subcommittee. The bill now be debated by the full Senate, which does have the option to add amendments which could add other options for consideration.

While most versions of the state flags that people seen on license plates, outside government buildings, and on merchandise look similar, South Carolina has not had an official state flag design since 1940. That means that each one can be a little different. (As senators have repeatedly pointed out, the one that flies on top of the State House is not the same exact one that flies inside the State House.)

All versions of the flag out there include the three basic elements: a palmetto tree, a crescent (not a moon, but a crescent design that honors a military regiment from the Revolutionary War) all set against a field of indigo blue. But there can be differences on the look of the tree, the size and shape of the crescent, and even the exact tint of indigo.

In 2018, a committee was tasked with coming up with different a standard of the state flag that wrote down the specifics of how it should look so there could be a guideline that everyone followed. The one they submitted last year was mocked by lawmakers and the public, so the committee was asked with coming up with two other options.

Both are based on historical versions of the flag over the years. Design A pulls historical elements from the official state flag in the early 1900's, while Design B uses a version of the palmetto tree that began showing up on state flags in the 1950's.

(The graphic below show Design A on the left and Design B on the right)

Dr. Eric Emerson, who was on the design committee, said Design A incorporated more of the state's history of flags.

Senators said Wednesday the biggest debate has been over the tree, which different suggestions for the fronds of the palm, whether there's a wide base, and even if there's grass coming from the base.

Committee members did say whatever is decided, people who made merchandise could make ones that don't line up to the state standard, but at least there would be a standard out there. But some admitted no matter what is decided, there will be plenty of opinions.

"It's not going to please everybody," said State Sen. Ronnie Cromer.