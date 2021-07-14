x
Park ranger is named new director of Gullah Geechee corridor

Credit: Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission
The McIntosh County Shouters, 1993 recipients of the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship, are known for their compelling fusion of dance, call-and-response singing, and percussion consisting of hand-clapping and beating a stick.

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. — A park ranger has been named executive director of South Carolina's Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor Commission

Victoria Smalls grew up in the Gullah Geechee community on St. Helena Island, South Carolina. She's a National Park Service ranger at the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park in Beaufort.

The Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor Commission says Smalls will take over director duties from its chairwoman, Dionne Hoskins-Brown of Savannah, Georgia. 

The commission oversees the federally designated heritage area of Black Americans known as Gullah or Geechee. These slave descendants retained much of their African heritage thanks to ancestors who grew up isolated on coastal islands of the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida. 

