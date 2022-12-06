New fire chief for West Columbia

Deputy Fire Chief Marquis Solomon, a 23-year fire service veteran takes top job.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a new chief in town.

West Columbia just announced Marquis Solomon as the next West Columbia Fire Chief.

Solomon is a 23-year fire service veteran and most recently held the position of Deputy Fire Chief and Public Information Officer and has been the second in command of the West Columbia Fire Department for the past eight years.

Related Articles New development coming to Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia

The chief's passion for developing leaders and creating meaningful organizational change led him to him obtain a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and a Master of Arts in Management and Leadership from Liberty University, according to the press release the city sent.

A few of his many accomplishments include:

National Registry EMT

Fire Officer IV instructor for the South Carolina Fire Academy

Human Resources Certification Institute, Senior Professional of Human Resources (SPHR) designation

Presented at various trade conferences in the southeast and is recognized as a subject matter expert in public safety human resources, risk management, and organizational leadership

Held adjunct professor positions at Benedict College and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Leadership Lexington County Graduate – Class of 2021





“I am fortunate to have the opportunity to lead this amazing group of high-performing professional firefighters and to serve the growing City of West Columbia and our citizens,” said Solomon.

Related Articles Coroner identifies woman killed while crossing Platt Springs Road in Lexington County